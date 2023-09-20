Ord House Country Park.

East Ord Nature Walk received a gold accolade as well as winning the ‘Best Conservation’ category and Ord House Lounge Bar and Grill at Ord House Country Park got a gold and won the ‘Best Pub’ section.

Although it did not win the ‘Best Tourist or Visitor Attraction, or Country Estate’ title, Ord House County Park was among the gold award winners in that category.

The judges said the following about East Ord Nature Walk: “The volunteers do a fantastic job of maintaining and continuing to develop the Nature Walk, with new ideas in the pipeline.

“The whole Nature Walk is extremely well maintained, clean and tidy. The diversity of species is good to see, it continues to develop with new plantings and there are some extremely useful and well-made interpretation signs along the walk to help with plant identification.

“It’s great to see that the local community are so supportive – with local businesses and individuals donating materials, as well as money, to ensure the continued success of the Nature Walk.”

As for the Ord House Lounge Bar and Grill, they said: “The planting displays at Ord House Lounge are very high impact and well-conceived. Good colour choices and the window boxes and hanging baskets are very full.

“Good to see sustainable planting too, which adds structure and height and gives permanence to the planting.