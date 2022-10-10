Northumbria in Bloom awards delight for volunteers and businesses in Berwick

Volunteers and businesses once again achieved the highest awards from judge Sabina Rose.

The ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ award, which has four levels of achievement recognising the work of volunteers, was given to Friends of Castle Parks in the top category of Outstanding as the group received 99 points out of a possible 100.

Jackie Kaines Lang, chair of the Friends, said: “This is a wonderful achievement and testimony to the hard work and dedication of our group of volunteers who ensure that our parks are beautiful, positive places for our local community and visitors to enjoy.

Ord House Country Park was among the Northumbria in Bloom winners from the Berwick area.

“It is a celebration of the graft our gardening volunteers put in – rain or shine – under the guidance of Northumberland County Council’s parks officer, Kate Dixon.

“Awards such as these are an endorsement of our volunteers’ commitment and an encouragement to continue.”

A Gold Special Award was given to The Walls Bed and Breakfast, run by Stephen and Louise Scott.

Stephen said: “We are delighted to have received this award from the Northumbria in Bloom judges.

“We would also like to thank the many people who have walked past our house over the summer and stopped to pay a compliment to our display. It makes it all worthwhile.”

Ord House Country Park was aiming to continue its success in the Northumbria in Bloom Special Awards.

Its team were awarded not only a Gold in the special entry category, but best large business in an area stretching from the Scottish Borders to the border with North Yorkshire for the last five years.

Gilly Smith said: “We knew we would have to up our game if we were to achieve a similar success this year.

“We have changed our priorities after the winter storms decimated both trees and shrubs. We have created new gravel beds and aimed for more sustainable planting, including planting 50 trees.