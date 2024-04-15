Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cath Darling, who has over 20 years of experience in healthcare, pioneered a job in aquatic therapy and is challenging traditional views of an occupational therapist’s role through her new skill.

Cath’s exhibition features a series of captivating images by photographer Gary Waugh and aims to shed some light on what an occupational therapist does.

Part of an occupational therapist’s job is to help and empower people to resume every day activities after illness or injury through exercise and activities, which improves coordination, balance, and mobility for patients.

Cath with the photos from her exhibition.

Warm water adds even more benefits to treatment in aquatic therapy, as it promotes better use of their joints and muscles by making the patient weightless and improves blood flow to injured areas.

Cath has worked with a range of patients from oncology to neurology and spinal injury services.

Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity helped to arrange for the images to be displayed within the trust and Grace Sheldrake, charity and arts development officer, chose to hang the artwork by the Health & Wellbeing Centre at Cramlington hospital.

Grace said: “Cath’s work won’t be well known to many, so it is great to be able to showcase it to patients, staff and other visitors.

“The images are so calming, and you can really see the benefits of aquatic therapy for the patient.”