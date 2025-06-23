Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded more than £20million in government funding to drive forward its mission to reduce its environmental impact.

This significant investment will fund major heat decarbonisation projects across the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, Wansbeck General Hospital and Hexham General Hospital sites.

Central to the project is the replacement of outdated steam heating systems with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient heat pumps.

Northumbria Healthcare is one of just nine public sector organisations – and one of only three NHS trusts in the North East – to receive funding through this initiative.

The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

The new systems are expected to deliver annual carbon savings of 4,465 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (tCO₂e), which is the equivalent of 15,546 return journeys from Lands End to John O’Groats.

Heat pumps are highly efficient electric appliances that transfer and intensify heat from the outside air, a source of water or ground into a building. As they do not use gas or oil, they are a more sustainable and efficient alternative.

Birju Bartoli, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This project marks a significant milestone for us and stands as a powerful demonstration of our commitment to the Net Zero Northumbria agenda.

“We are making long-term investments in our estates and facilities with sustainability at the core, both through the design of new buildings and the improvement of existing infrastructure.

Wansbeck General Hospital.

“Environmental factors can impact health and well-being, which is why sustainability is one of the six pillars of Our Community Promise – our commitment to addressing the wider determinants of health.”

This initiative follows the successful completion of a similar decarbonisation project at North Tyneside General Hospital, completed in December 2023. That scheme involved installing large-scale heat pumps, solar photovoltaic panels and replacing the hospital’s steam heating system.

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, added: “We’re thrilled to receive this funding for such a critical project.

“Over the past three years, we've made significant investments to support our goal of achieving net zero by 2040. This initiative will be instrumental in helping us reach that target.”

The trust’s other green initiatives include include a ‘No Idling’ campaign to reduce emissions from stationary vehicles in staff and public car parks.