The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, more familiarly known locally as Berwick Cancer Cars, welcomed Sir James Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, and some of his colleagues to the town when the trust hosted a lunch buffet reception at Pier Red, Castlegate, where it said a special ‘thank you’ to the volunteers.

Following the speeches, some of those in attendance retired for official group photos at the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group building on Tweed Street.

The charity’s free transport service to city hospitals covers an approximate 20-mile radius of Berwick, including the towns and villages and surrounding areas of Wooler, Norham, Belford, Lowick and Holy Island. The service is available for those with an existing cancer diagnosis who need assistance to reach their cancer-related hospital appointments.

From left, Andrew Smith, Tracey Englishby from Berwick Infirmary's oncology department and Sir James Mackey. Picture by Andrew Roughan.

The dedicated volunteer team assist, on average, 50 individual clients every month, many of whom are required to attend multiple appointments for their treatments – sometimes up to five days each week.

Sir James said: “The support that volunteers from the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group give to cancer patients is very much appreciated. We all know someone who has had cancer and how it can affect people’s lives.

“The charity’s crucial service makes such a difference to around 50 patients a month. It will also be a relief for the loved ones of those with cancer knowing that this transport is available. These patients will be feeling very vulnerable and I am sure are very grateful for this support.

“It was really lovely to be able to host the lunch to show appreciation to all the drivers and other volunteers.”

Also in attendance were hospital staff from Berwick Infirmary’s oncology department – with whom the charity works with closely, as it does with many other hospitals in the North of England, the Scottish Borders and beyond – to help ensure its clients’ transport needs run smoothly.

A very welcome guest at the event was Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick, who chose the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, which is entirely self-funded and relies on donations and fundraising, as his nominated charity during his tenure in the civic role.

The Berwick Cancer Cars team is comprised entirely of volunteers, currently 56 in number, and is made up of trustees, committee members, client co-ordinators and drivers. Many of them have been touched by cancer in some way.

Chair of volunteers Andrew Smith said of the occasion: “This is wonderful recognition for our charity. We were initially approached by Sheila Budzynski, now a former colleague of Northumbria Healthcare, with a view to hosting an event for our volunteers in Newcastle before the pandemic. Understandably, things had to be postponed.