Northumbria Healthcare hub create 40 Christmas blankets for children in hospital over the festive period
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hub, which is part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, is known for creating PPE and health garments but can also create non-clinical products, including blankets.
Lesley Thompson, production manager at the hub, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be able to create the blankets and to know that they are going to such a good cause is reassuring.
“A hospital is one of the last places you want to be at over Christmas, and we feel honoured to have been involved in a project that will be extremely appreciated and will make a difference.”
The creation of the blankets has been funded by Bright, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity.
Robert Graham, head of Bright charity, said: “We were delighted to fund such an important project that will have a huge impact.
“Hospitals can be an intimidating place to be, especially for children, and something as small as a blanket can provide safety and comfort. Being involved in a project that will help improve hospital experience for patients has been an honour.”
The blankets were delivered to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital on Thursday December 21 and distributed to patients at the children’s unit and special care baby unit. Children will also be able to take the blankets home as a keepsake.