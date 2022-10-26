Northumbria Healthcare achieves triple win at regional apprenticeship awards
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust landed a hat-trick of honours at the regional leg of the National Apprenticeship Awards.
Recognition and rewards went to exceptional apprentices, apprentice champions and apprentice employers, and the winners will now go through to another round of national judging.
Two of the accolades went to Northumbria Healthcare’s Natasha Scorer.
The 24-year-old was named Apprenticeship Champion, which celebrates people who promote and advocate apprenticeships with enthusiasm and passion.
Most Popular
The Cramlington woman also won the Mike Wade Trophy, a regional honour first awarded in 2021 and dedicated to the memory of the much-loved and respected Apprenticeship Ambassador.
Natasha is the current chairwoman of the North East Young Apprenticeships Ambassador Network, a group focused on advocating for apprenticeships and who help shape regional policy.
Northumbria Healthcare was also highly commended in the Macro Employer category, which recognises employers who put apprenticeships at the heart of their workforce, support development and can showcase the success that apprenticeships have brought the organisation.
Karen Hookham, Northumbria Healthcare’s apprenticeship services manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see our efforts on apprenticeships being recognised. We always want to do well and be the best we can be and this success just lets us know that we are on the right track.
“Quality is one of the trust’s core values and we make sure we instil that into every apprentice we have and award recipients like Natasha are a testament to that.”
This trust’s apprenticeship scheme received an Ofsted seal of approval at the start of 2022 during its first full inspection.