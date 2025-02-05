The Northumbria Health and Care Academy in Cramlington is the first healthcare building in the UK to achieve Gold WELL certification from the International WELL Building Institute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The WELL Building Standard considers both design and operational excellence, focusing on 10 key concepts that enhance health and wellbeing.

Commissioned by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Assura plc, the Northumbria Health and Care Academy provides a centre of training excellence for nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in June 2024, more than 3,000 students and staff have benefited from this space which has wellbeing at its core – from the availability of healthy food choices to a nature walking trail on site.

The Northumbria Health and Care Academy.

Emma Dawes, the trust’s head of nursing, midwifery and allied health professional education and workforce development, said: “The academy is part of a commitment by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to develop its staff and grow its own workforce for the future – and embedding wellbeing is a critical part of this.

“We’ve had really positive feedback on the facility since it opened in June, but to be the first healthcare building in the UK to receive Gold WELL Certification really highlights the impact we’ve made.”

The academy includes a range of bespoke facilities such as classrooms and clinical practice areas that use the latest immersive teaching technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Cooper, Assura development director said: “From the start, our collective goal was to design a facility that prioritises and invests in the wellbeing of staff and visitors.

“This recognition speaks to the collective effort, dedication and teamwork from all involved.”