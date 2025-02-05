Northumbria Health and Care Academy first healthcare building in the UK to receive prestigious wellbeing certification
The WELL Building Standard considers both design and operational excellence, focusing on 10 key concepts that enhance health and wellbeing.
Commissioned by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Assura plc, the Northumbria Health and Care Academy provides a centre of training excellence for nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals.
Since opening in June 2024, more than 3,000 students and staff have benefited from this space which has wellbeing at its core – from the availability of healthy food choices to a nature walking trail on site.
Emma Dawes, the trust’s head of nursing, midwifery and allied health professional education and workforce development, said: “The academy is part of a commitment by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to develop its staff and grow its own workforce for the future – and embedding wellbeing is a critical part of this.
“We’ve had really positive feedback on the facility since it opened in June, but to be the first healthcare building in the UK to receive Gold WELL Certification really highlights the impact we’ve made.”
The academy includes a range of bespoke facilities such as classrooms and clinical practice areas that use the latest immersive teaching technology.
Andrew Cooper, Assura development director said: “From the start, our collective goal was to design a facility that prioritises and invests in the wellbeing of staff and visitors.
“This recognition speaks to the collective effort, dedication and teamwork from all involved.”