NFU Mutual agents and their staff at the Morpeth agency recently nominated Northumbria Blood Bikes to receive a donation of more than £3,254.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money is from the rural insurer’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’ that was set-up to help frontline charities across the country.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed to where they are needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies have been given the opportunity to nominate local/regional good causes to receive a share of the fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Brown, NFU Mutual Morpeth office manager, said: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated Northumbria Blood Bikes for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.

Janine Brown and Peter Robertson.

“NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund was first created in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and this on-going support is helping to change lives, providing both emergency support and building long-term resilience.”

Northumbria Blood Bikes is a registered charity established by volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, out of hours, between hospitals and other healthcare sites across the North East.

Donations enable the charity to carry out this service free of charge, so the NHS does not have to spend money on taxis or couriers out of hours.

Peter Robertson, a Northumbria Blood Bikes volunteer, said: “Without people like yourselves, we would not be able to keep our vehicles in service. Every donation helps us to be there for others.”