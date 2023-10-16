Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Support for the charity over many years from staff and customers at the Bebside Inn has helped fund the new bike, which has been named ‘Bebby’ in recognition of their efforts.

The pub hosts regular fundraisers, including its annual Easter at the Bebby event, in aid of Northumbria Blood Bikes.

The vehicle has now entered service with the charity, delivering donated blood and other urgent medical supplies between hospitals and other healthcare sites out of hours, across the North East.

Bebside Inn staff and customers have been fundraising for the charity for years. (Photo by Northumbria Blood Bikes)

Kirsty Lawrence, a trustee and the publicity officer for Northumbria Blood Bikes, said: “The whole team involved in all the amazing fundraising events held at the Bebside Inn have warmly welcomed our volunteers each year and become a friend of our charity.

“This new bike will go into our front line operational fleet and will help to improve the healthcare journeys of thousands of people across the North East.

“On behalf of everyone within Northumbria Blood Bikes I want to say a big thank you to all those involved over the years who have raised enough money to enable us to purchase this vehicle.”

A post by the pub on its Facebook page said: “The 'Bebby' is Northumbria Blood Bikes’ latest addition to their blood bike fleet, named in recognition of the fantastic hard work that has gone into raising money through The Bebby’s fundraising events over the years.