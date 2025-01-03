Northumberland's strong tourism offer highlighted as final shortlist announced for North East awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shortlisted finalists for the North East England Tourism Awards have been announced – with Northumberland well represented.

Three new categories have also been introduced following feedback from the region’s visitor economy.

The new categories – Volunteer of the Year, Tourism & Hospitality Rising Star and Event or Festival of the Year – will be among the 18 awards up for grabs at the annual ceremony in March.

Northumberland County Show organisers Tynedale Agricultural Society are shortlisted in the latter, while the event’s Sarah Davidson and Ellie Robson are up for the volunteer and rising star awards.

Winners at the 2024 North East England Tourism Awards.

John Marshall, chair of Destination North East England, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase even more of our tourism and hospitality superstars with these new local categories, designed especially for North East England.

"From showstopping events, to brand new tourism talent and the army of volunteers who delight visitors throughout the year, these new categories are truly reflective of our varied and diverse visitor economy.”

Volunteer of the Year: Kynren Cast and Crew, Newcastle City Guides, Sarah Davidson (Northumberland County Show).

Rising Star: Alaya Woodward (Riverview Bakery), Ellie Robson (Northumberland County Show), Oscar Edwards (Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond).

Tourism Event and Festival: Durham Fire & Ice Kynren, Northern Pride presents Pride in the City 2024, Northumberland County Show Tynedale Agricultural Society.

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: Durham Cricket, The Alnwick Garden, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Whitehouse Farm Centre.

B&B and Guest House of the Year: Old School House in Haltwhistle, The Beresford Arms in Whalton, Wydon Farm B&B.

Business Events Venue of the Year: Crowne Plaza Newcastle, Event Durham, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Venues at Northumbria University.

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year: Tranwell Farm Campsite, Vindomora Country Lodges, Walkmill Campsite.

Experience of the Year: Blackfriars Cookery School, Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, The Escape Key, Triple A Food Tours.

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award: Battlesteads, Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping, Maldron Hotel Newcastle, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

Large Hotel of the Year: Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond, INNSiDE Newcastle, Matfen Hall, Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort.

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year: Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Bamburgh Castle, Hall Hill Farm, Ushaw Historic House Chapels & Gardens.

New Tourism Business of the Year: Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland Nook, The Tempus Hotel

Pub of the Year: Full Circle Brew Co, South Causey Inn, The Beresford Arms, The Seaburn Inn.

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year: Chesters Stables, Doxford Cottages, The Glebe Retreat @ Glebe Holidays Northumberland.

Small Hotel of the Year: Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Marshall Meadows Manor House, Seaham Hall, The Greenhead Hotel.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year: Auckland Palace and the Faith Museum, Diggerland Durham, Northumberland College Zoo, Tanfield Railway.

Taste of North East England: Dobson and Parnell, My Delhi Streetery, The Beresford Arms Whalton.

Unsung Hero Award: GHOST Northeast (Steve Watson), Malhotra Group (Alice Middleton), The Escape Key (Caitlin Brown).

As has become tradition, an Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award will be handed out. Previous recipients include TV star Robson Green and Vera creator Ann Cleeves.