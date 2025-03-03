Working foxhounds will be shown at Crufts this year for the first time in the event’s history.

Sparkle, an Old English foxhound from the Percy Hunt, and Warrior and Saddle, two modern English foxhounds from the Hampshire Hunt, will be in competition on the first day of the dog show.

Helen Walsh, a spokesperson for the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), the governing body for trail hunting, said: “This is a landmark moment for everyone in the hunting community.

"The idea that hounds from a working pack would be shown at a mainstream dog show would have been blasphemy ten years ago. It is however an excellent opportunity to showcase much-loved breeds to a wider audience and is part of a cultural shift as we seek to be more transparent in everything we do.”

Sparkle, a foxhound from the Percy Hunt, who will be shown at Crufts. Picture: KDH Photography

Trail hunting enables the traditions and practices of hunting with hounds to continue, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004. No animal is pursued during a trail hunt.

From the Percy Hunt, Sparkle is a three-year old bitch foxhound described as ‘buzzy’ and ‘always on her toes’, in keeping with her name.

Robert McCarthy, Huntsman with the Percy, said: “Sparkle is a wonderful hound with a lively temperament and we are immensely proud of her. She won prizes at the Blaston and Yorkshire hound shows and, along with her sister Spooky, she won her class this year at Peterborough.

"For the past few weeks I’ve stopped taking her out trail hunting to make sure she didn’t get a scratch or a scrape to spoil her big day!”

The Percy hounds are owned by the Duke of Northumberland and kennelled in the grounds of the estate. The bloodline of Sparkle goes back to Percy Spitfire, one of the most highly regarded Old English hounds of recent years.

Helen continued: “We are very proud of our history and traditions but we also want to engage more fully with the public to explain trail hunting and to dispel some of the misconceptions about our sport. The Huntsmen know each of their hounds individually and take great delight in their achievements. The opportunity to compete at Crufts is an excellent way to showcase our amazing hounds.”

Crufts takes place from 6-9 March at the NEC, Birmingham.