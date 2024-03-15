The most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches have been revealed.The most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches have been revealed.
Northumberland's most sought after wedding venues in online searches revealed

There is plenty of choice in Northumberland if you are looking for beautiful settings that are licensed marriage venues for later this year or next.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Mar 2024, 18:15 GMT

Forbes Advisor used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the most sought after wedding venues in different regions and counties according to online searches across various platforms.

And here are the top nine for Northumberland over a 12-month period based on these searches – described as ‘UK combined annual search volumes’.

Where they have the same number, the venues are divided by alphabetical order.

Quite a few of these venues are holding wedding open days in the coming days. See their websites for more details.

Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes.

1. Newton Hall

Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes. Photo: Nop

Matfen Hall is second with 5,400.

2. Matfen Hall

Matfen Hall is second with 5,400. Photo: Submitted

Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360. Photo: Jane Coltman

Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000.

4. Healey Barn

Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000. Photo: Andrew Coulson

