Northumberland's most sought after wedding venues according to online searches

Planning a wedding for later this year or next year (or 2025)? There are a range of beautiful settings in Northumberland that are licensed marriage venues.

Forbes Advisor used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the most sought after wedding venues in different regions and counties according to online searches across various platforms.

And here are the top nine for Northumberland over the past year based on these searches – described as ‘UK combined annual search volumes’.

Where they have the same number, the venues are divided by alphabetical order.

1 . Newton Hall Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes.

2 . Matfen Hall Matfen Hall is second with 5,400.

3 . Bamburgh Castle Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360.

4 . Healey Barn Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000.

