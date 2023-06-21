News you can trust since 1854
The most sought after wedding venues in Northumberland according to online searches have been revealed.

Northumberland's most sought after wedding venues according to online searches

Planning a wedding for later this year or next year (or 2025)? There are a range of beautiful settings in Northumberland that are licensed marriage venues.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 18:35 BST

Forbes Advisor used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the most sought after wedding venues in different regions and counties according to online searches across various platforms.

And here are the top nine for Northumberland over the past year based on these searches – described as ‘UK combined annual search volumes’.

Where they have the same number, the venues are divided by alphabetical order.

Financial information and advice from Forbes Advisor is available at https://www.forbes.com/uk/advisor/loans/

Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes.

1. Newton Hall

Newton Hall is first with 7,200 UK combined annual search volumes. Photo: Nop

Matfen Hall is second with 5,400.

2. Matfen Hall

Matfen Hall is second with 5,400. Photo: Submitted

Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle is third with 3,360. Photo: Jane Coltman

Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000.

4. Healey Barn

Healey Barn is joint fourth with 3,000. Photo: Andrew Coulson

