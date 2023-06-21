Northumberland's most sought after wedding venues according to online searches
Planning a wedding for later this year or next year (or 2025)? There are a range of beautiful settings in Northumberland that are licensed marriage venues.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 18:35 BST
Forbes Advisor used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the most sought after wedding venues in different regions and counties according to online searches across various platforms.
And here are the top nine for Northumberland over the past year based on these searches – described as ‘UK combined annual search volumes’.
Where they have the same number, the venues are divided by alphabetical order.
