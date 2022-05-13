Northumberland’s latest pub dining venue opens its doors

The Linden Tree Pub is set in picturesque surroundings close to Longhorsley village.

Set on the 450-acre private estate near Longhorsley alongside Macdonald Linden Hall Hotel Golf and Spa, its main menu includes a variety of regional favourites including Scottish ribeye steaks and chef George Watson’s signature Linden burgers.

Behind the bar, visitors can expect to find a range of local beers and ales from Wylam Brewery, alongside quality wines, a wide spirit selection and soft drinks.

With timber floors, sandstone walls and cosy vintage furnishings, Linden Tree Pub’s interior has been designed to create a relaxed atmosphere.

A spokesman for the pub said: “Diners can round off their weekend with Linden Tree Pub’s sensational Sunday roast with a choice of Scotch beef, chicken or celeriac steak, all served with beef dripping roast potatoes, spiced Chantenay carrots, Yorkshire puddings, charred sweetheart cabbage and cauliflower cheese.

“As a family-friendly pub, younger diners who have worked up an appetite can enjoy children’s favourites including fish and chips and pasta dishes as part of Linden Tree Pub’s dedicated kids’ menu.”

With seating to accommodate 70 diners available indoors, customers can take advantage of the current long days of sunlight and warmer weather on the pub terrace, with space for up to 50 visitors to soak up the sunshine.

Jess Terry, manager of Linden Tree Pub, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors from near and far this summer with exceptional service, high-quality food and a welcoming, cosy and friendly atmosphere.

“We’re proud to be the latest addition to Northumberland’s already strong foodie scene.”