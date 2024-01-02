Food banks serving some of the most deprived parts of Northumberland have revealed that there is more demand for their vital services than ever before.

The cost of living crisis was blamed for the ever-increasing pressure on food banks as more and more households struggle to make ends meet.

Data from the Trussell Trust revealed that 1.5 million emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September by their food banks alone – an increase of 16% on the previous year.

According to the 2021 census, the two most deprived wards in Northumberland are Blyth Cowpen and Ashington Hirst, with 68.5% and 64.9% of households in each ward respectively being deprived in at least one measure identified by the census. The wards are among those served by the Blyth Foodbank and the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Volunteers with donations at Blyth Foodbank. Photo: Blyth Foodbank.

The Mayor of Blyth, Warren Taylor, has volunteered at the town’s food bank for the last six years. He said that the service, which also supports people in the wider Blyth Valley and Seaton Valley, is under huge pressure.

Coun Taylor said: “It has been exceptionally busy. Since we first opened in 2015, we have almost doubled the number of food parcels we have given out.

“What we’re finding is it is a lot of people who are in work and for whatever reason – benefit issues, issues with landlords or rent, issues with families – we’re supplying more and more people in work.

“The cost of utilities has had a massive impact. You hear the phase ‘it’s a choice between heating or eating’ and for a lot of people that come here, that is a very real choice.”

Coun Taylor also said that the week in the lead up to Christmas was “particularly busy” as the festive period put additional strain on household finances.

There are similar issues facing the team at the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank. The service is the largest independent food bank in Northumberland, and in the past five years it has issued food to vulnerable people to the value of £814,866.

However, in 2023 alone, the increase in demand as well as inflation on the basic cost of food means the service is on course to ship £490,000 worth of food and provisions.

Volunteer Shelia Rowley said: “Our referrals are up and obviously reaching a peak at this time of year. Come the new year, we don’t see that abating because you get into a cycle where people are into the winter and it’s Christmas, and then energy bills are coming up again.

“It’s very much the cost of living crisis. It impacts people when they’re on a very restricted income.

“When we started in 2012, we thought we would be out of business in a year. We’re the only type of organisation that doesn’t want to exist – but unfortunately we’re still needed.

“Every year there has been an increase in demand on the previous year. We see a lot of working people – people can cope, but something unexpected happens like the washer breaks or the cooker goes on the blink. We’re also seeing increasing numbers of pensioners.

“Although there has been more this month, we’ve also seen donations in terms of goods fall because people who would normally donate are also feeling the cost of living crisis. Therefore, we’re having to buy more to fill that gap. There is pressure coming from all sides, but we keep going.”

Despite the difficulties faced by both services, the support of the local community remains high.

Coun Taylor said: “One of the best things is, particularly in Blyth, the number of donations we get from people, particularly at this time of year. It comes from individuals, community groups, organisations, schools and businesses – everybody pulls together.

“There is a fantastic community spirit in Blyth. We appreciate that people find the money to contribute.”

Mrs Rowley added: “We have been overwhelmed with donations. Every time we think we’re running out of something, we get a donation. However, we need that all through the year.

“We have an incredible team of volunteers. We couldn’t manage without them, they go the extra mile. It can be quite physical work, but they turn up willing and they smile.”