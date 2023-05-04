News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland Zoo welcomes four cute capybara pups

The team at Northumberland Zoo have welcomed four capybara pups.

By Charlie Watson
Published 4th May 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:44 BST
The capybaras with their pups.The capybaras with their pups.
The team were over the moon when Chubby, a large capybara, gave birth to three pups and a day later her zoo-mate Cherry gave birth to one.

Curator Maxine Bradley said: “They are just so cute, they really are and people love them. The capybara’s are so popular and this interest has really grown in the past few years.

"We were hoping for a few more to be born, bur four is better than none, and it’s so nice to watch them settle in.”

Maxine said the herd tended to take care of the pups together, and generally Cherry took on the majority of the motherly roles, as Chubby is far less maternal.

The zoo will soon be welcoming people back for capybara experiences, meaning visitors will be able to meet the herd of nine capybaras and the four new arrivals.

A newborn pup at around 20 minutes old, sitting up for the first time.A newborn pup at around 20 minutes old, sitting up for the first time.
