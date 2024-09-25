Northumberland Zoo hosts the launch of Guinea Pig Awareness Week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The delightful habitat for rescued guineas was created in partnership with Gertie’s Guinea Pig Rescue with a Wild West theme as a nod to the zoo directors, who, prior to setting up the wildlife conservation hub almost a decade ago, spent time out in Kansas.
To mark the start of Guinea Pig Awareness Week, orchestrated by pet food supplier and manufacturer Burgess Pet Care, the latest in a run of donations has been made.
The Yorkshire family business is helping to ensure the inhabitants’ diet matches the environment, with six months supply of the company’s Excel Guinea Nuggets. Staff are also embarking on a fundraiser to provide new flooring for the expanding enclosure.
Lucy Edwards, curator at the Eshottheugh attraction, said: “We’re delighted to host the launch of such an important week in the small animal calendar. For Hog Springs to be recognised like this is fantastic and testament to the team we have here for creating it.
“Our frontier town provides the perfect environment for guineas, with several buildings providing the hides they crave and tunnels aplenty to explore in the wider enclosure.”
Guinea Pig Awareness Week, now in its fourth year, runs from Monday September 23, and serves to reinforce the five welfare needs, under this year’s theme of ‘nibble, nourish, thrive’. It is supported by some of the UK’s leading animal welfare charities - Blue Cross, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, the RSPCA and Woodgreen Pets Charity. It is also endorsed by the British Small Animal Veterinary Association.
Dr Suzanne Moyes MVB, MRCVS, deputy managing director and in-house vet at Burgess Pet Care, said: “Hog Springs is a fabulous set up where guinea pigs’ welfare is of paramount importance and they are thriving, having been given a second chance.
“Guinea Pig Awareness Week really matters because despite their popularity, guinea pigs are among the most misunderstood pets in the UK. A lack of knowledge means that their welfare – including their diet - is often overlooked; for instance, without essential fibre, guinea pigs’ teeth can become overgrown, so it’s important they can munch on feeding hay to help keep their ever-growing teeth in good shape.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.