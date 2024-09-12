Opening line of the Gen Z video.

Social media has had a good laugh with Northumberland Zoo’s viral Gen Z slang video.

The video was shared across Northumberland Zoo’s social media platforms and follows a Gen Z-style tour of the site that has been viewed 6.7 million times and received 1.1 million likes on TikTok alone.

Northumberland Zoo is a family-run, not-for-profit attraction and shared the latest video to promote themselves, titled ‘Letting the Gen Z staff write the zoo marketing script’. Directors Brian and Linda Bradley use the latest slang like ‘slay’ and ‘very cutesy, very mindful, very demure’ to advertise the zoo and entice customers to pay a visit, all in the best deadpan delivery.

The video opens with Mr Bradley saying “Northumberland Zoo hits different”, while the couple make finger hearts the Gen Z way. They then use a list of words scripted by a younger team member.

The posts have been very well received on socials and have even brought visitors to the zoo wanting selfies with Brian and Linda, proving the video to be an excellent marketing strategy.

The post encouraged people to continue the same humour in the comments from people like Graeme Fowler, who wrote on Facebook: “When I thought I couldn't love the zoo any more...10/10, no notes.”

Lucy Edwards added: “It gets funnier each time.”

Sue Gargett: “I didn't understand a word but I love your zoo.”

Even Google commented on the TikTok post saying: “Adding the river walk to our saved locations for the next menty b.”

Another TikTok user, Milly, added: “The lemur was a paid actor for sure.”

The zoo has since posted a blooper reel showing just how difficult it was to teach Gen Z slang and can be watched on all Northumberland Zoo social platforms.