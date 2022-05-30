The event was hosted by Tritlington Young Farmers Club in Felton on Saturday.

Will Howie, Tritlington’s rally chairman, said: “It has been great to finally host the rally and great to see so many Young Farmers and supporters of YFC here today.

"A special thanks to all out sponsors, donations and those competing today to make it so special.”

Hosts Tritlington YFC winning the best smallest club and boat race trophies.

Tritlington YFC, in joint fourth, were the best small club.

Tritlington chair Ellie Burn said: “With all the hard work over the past week preparing for competitions and helping set up the rally, I am so proud of our club achieving the best smallest club for the first time in 15 years.”

Overall, Whitley Chapel YFC came first, followed by Cambo YFC and Bellingham YFC.

Next up is the Northern Area Regional competitions hosted by Durham Young Farmers at Darlington Farms Auction Mart on June 25.

Alnwick YFC's Tom Mellor, winner Male Tractor Handling.

Whitley Chapel YFC, Rally Winners.

Ladies Tug of War Winners, Stamfordham.