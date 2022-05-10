Northumberland women plan fundraiser for Macmillan

Some of the women who are doing the Mighty Hike for Macmillan.

The 18-strong group, the Northumberland Northern Stars, is made of up women from the Warkworth, Alnmouth and Lesbury areas.

They have signed up to the 26-mile challenge from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle on July 16.

And to help them towards their £2,000 target they have organised a family race night at the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth on Saturday, June 11 from 7pm.

“We’re selling tables and would love local businesses to come forward and sponsor or donate to the cause,” said Daniele Gourley, one of the fundraisers.

They have been out walking together in recent weeks as and when work and other commitments allow.

"Everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way and lost someone close to them so that’s why we’re doing it,” added Daniele.

"It’s been nice to get together collectively to do some training and enjoy the outdoors which is so important for our well-being.”

Tickets are £15 or £100 for a table, available from 07748 562760. Full bar and raffle.