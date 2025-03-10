A Ponteland resident has shared her story about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis as new statistics about awareness of the condition have been announced.

Most people usually get an MS diagnosis between 30 and 49 years old. Despite this, the recent survey from the MS Society/Opinium has revealed that 75% of people in this age group who said that they were aware of MS did not know an MS diagnosis at this age is more likely.

In addition, whilst 89% of people surveyed had heard of MS, only 30% knew that smoking, obesity and lack of sunlight can increase a person’s risk of developing MS.

Kate Dawson from Ponteland found out she had MS in her 30s.

Kate Dawson pictured with her husband Rob.

The 49-year-old said: “I didn’t know what MS was when I was diagnosed at 35. I wish I knew then what I know now about how to help manage and reduce symptoms.

“I was a fitness instructor and a runner, and when I was out running I kept tripping over tree roots, my right leg would start dragging and I had to be aware of lifting it.

“I knew it was something, I went to see a chiropractor who sent me to a neurologist.

“I knew absolutely nothing about MS. I was a fitness instructor and out of everyone people didn’t believe it could happen to me because I was the sportiest.”

If you are affected by MS and in need of support, the MS Society has lots of information at www.mssociety.org.uk and provides support via its free MS Helpline – call 0808 8008000.