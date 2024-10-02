Northumberland woman caught up in aftermath of Hurricane Hélène during trip to the USA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland woman has spoken of being caught up in the aftermath of a devastating storm which swept across parts of the USA.

At least 166 people have died across six states with hundreds more still missing after Hurricane Hélène hit the south-east of the country last Thursday.

Hat maker Margaret Woodliff Wright was in Asheville, North Carolina, for a photoshoot featuring a sci-fi piece she had made for a millinery convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

She recalled: “We were aware that a tropical storm, was due to pass through Asheville area but as no-one seemed particularly concerned by the approaching storm.

A car submerged in flood water in Asheville. Picture: Ruslan Tumash

"Overnight it became windier and it rained, but as our hotel was on a hill well above the river, having lived through Storm Arwen in Northumberland, after listening to the forecast, we were not unduly concerned.

"Everything seemed relatively normal when we went to breakfast though we did think it slightly odd when another guest remarked she had been unable to take a shower as there was no running water.

“After this the situation went rapidly downhill, the internet went off and the hotel restaurant closed. Venturing out into the city on Friday morning the wind had died. Most shops were closed, the city was eerily quiet with few people milling about. The establishments that were open did not need water to function and were only taking cash, as the card machines were down and of course the “holes in the walls” did not work either.

“A rumour went out that there was internet reception outside the City Library, and walking over there, there was no obvious sense of panic amongst the 500+ assembled outside - only a sense of resignation, coupled of course with an anxiety to escape. The library was the only place in the city centre where an internet signal was available, albeit very slowly and intermittently. That evening the police imposed a 7.30pm - 7.30am curfew, we learnt later that in other areas of the city there had been looting.

Milliner Margaret Woodliff Wright. Picture by Jane Coltman

“An atmosphere of self help and comradeship developed as there was absolutely no official information being disseminated. Walking down to the River Arts area on Friday afternoon we watched in awe and trepidation as whole houses and debris including industrial gas cylinders were swept down the river only to be held up against what appeared to be a fence across the river. It was in fact the barrier rail of a four lane highway which was now completely submerged.

"The surging water and the cracking of electricity pylons collapsing into the swollen river were a backdrop to the hush shocked tones of the assembled observers.

“The realisation of our situation started to sink in as we were without drinking or running water, food or internet, but unlike some did have power, and that night we had a crisp buttie for tea. The next evening we discovered a pizza restaurant was now operating queuing “in line” for well over an hour to order.

“Everyone we spoke to was concerned that all roads out of the city were blocked with either trees or mud slides. Those attempting to leave Asheville were turned back by armed National Guard, and many of those attempting to leave had little or no gas in their tanks and certainly no cash to buy any. Under these circumstances we decided to stay an extra night in our hotel.

Margaret Woodliff Wright's sci-fi inspired hat. Picture: Ruslan Tumash

“The next morning - just in time it turned out as the hotel had now decided to close for safety reasons - we set off early taking the only route available which had just been reopened, successfully driving due south and then eventually in a northerly direction away from Asheville.

“We were extremely concerned to learn, when we reached Virginia later on that day and were at last able to watch the TV reports, that over 60 people in the Asheville area have been killed by the hurricane and many thousands have lost their homes and business.

"We remain incredibly distressed by the suffering and losses sustained by those living in Asheville a friendly, unique and incredibly creative city, as well as for all those in the SE of the USA who were affected by Hurricane Hélène.”

Margaret’s business, The Northumberland Milliner, is based at Doxford Newhouses, near Alnwick. Her reputation for inspirational and fashionable couture millinery has seen her designs exhibited worldwide.