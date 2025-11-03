A Northumberland woman who lived with epilepsy has braved a charity skydive to support others going through what she did.

Katie Stevens, from Slaley, is the honorary treasurer of the Board of Trustees for national charity Epilepsy Action.

For Katie, Epilepsy Action is a cause close to her heart, having lived with epilepsy and received support from the charity in the past, before receiving life-changing brain surgery seven years ago.

To celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary, Katie conquered her fear of heights by taking part in a skydive – raising almost £3000.

Katie said: “The main reason I wanted to do the skydive is the fact that, due to my epilepsy, I haven’t been able to even contemplate skydiving for many years, so how could I say no to the chance?

“The skydive was amazing! It is difficult to explain how it feels to jump out of a plane and to be hurtling down at 120mph. I could hardly get my breath, but the scenery was stunning, so I soon lost my nerves and felt simply elated by the experience.

“I feel really proud that I overcame my fear of heights and I also feel really humbled by the many, many kind contributions that family, friends, colleagues and even strangers have donated over the last few weeks.

“It means the world to me to fundraise for Epilepsy Action. I wouldn’t be in such a happy place now if it wasn’t for the support I received from Epilepsy Action during the most difficult years I faced. To think the money we have raised will help others is just wonderful.”

“Whilst raising funds for the skydive, I was blown away by the volume of individuals who contacted me to share their or their family’s experience of epilepsy. It impacts all too many so the more we can do to support Epilepsy Action, the better.”

Katie was among many trustees who took part in various fundraising challenges to celebrate the charity’s anniversary, with others completing a wing-walk, running events and extreme hikes. They’ve raised £10,000 together in total.

Rebekah Smith, chief executive at Epilepsy Action said: "We’re amazed by all the incredible challenges our trustees have taken on, and couldn’t be prouder of their determination to fundraise and mark Epilepsy Action’s 75th birthday."