Northumberland Wildlife Trust receives two new corporate sponsors from the area

Two Northumberland businesses have become coroporate sponsors for a wildlife chairty in the area.

The First & Last Brewery in Elsdon are new silver category corporate members.

Inside Aaron Optometrists in Ashington

The Trust is also really excited to welcome Aaron Optometrists as new gold category corporate members - an independent practice based in Ashington and the only ‘medical’ optometrists in Northumberland, focussing on patient care and ethical business.

Earlier this year, brewery owners Sam and Red Kellie created a beer called ‘Ratty’ on behalf of Northumberland Wildlife Trust to mark the reintroduction of water voles to the Kielder area and generously donateed 20p from every bottle sold to the project.

Sam and Red trialled 500 pints at the Bellingham Show last August and sold out in record time.

Run by Sam and Red Kellie, their beers are brewed behind Elsdon’s Bird in Bush pub by their friends.

Speaking about their membership, Sam said: “We’re really excited to be supporting Northumberland Wildlife Trust and the Restoring Ratty Project.

“It’s a great opportunity to support Northumberland Wildlife Trust and the Northumberland landscape where we live and work. We jumped on the opportunity to brew a beer which educates, informs and raises funds for the Restoring Ratty Project.”

A regular visitor to the wildlife charity’s Hauxley nature reserve, practice owner, Dr Peter Frampton, previously studied Environmental Sciences and firmly believes that ‘profit without conscience today, comes with a cost tomorrow’ and therefore strives to reduce waste, use renewable resources and recycle.

Situated on Woodhorn Road in Ashington the practice provides a recycling service for spectacles and contact lenses. Micro-plastics are an enormous issue and the project, funded by Aarons, is open to all contact lens wearers.

Supporters of several national and international environmental organisations, local initiatives are also paramount to Aarons and they are proud to support the Trust as it rebuilds and preserve habitat and wildlife in the local area.

Speaking about the latest corporate supporters, Liz Lovatt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Marketing Officer said: “What better way to start the summer season than with the news that we have two new organisations joining our family of corporate supporters.”