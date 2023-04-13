The North East has higher health inequalities, poorer educational attainment and is the most under-resourced region in England and, according to Natural England, children are amongst the least likely to experience the benefits of nature.

Studies now show a link between access to green space and improved health, wellbeing and resilience.

With this in mind, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Wild City team is now launching its Wilder Ways to Wellbeing project which will see team members establishing partnerships with five schools in Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside and tailor-making educational programmes that will help pupils improve health, wellbeing and learning whilst at the same time embedding nature in the school’s culture and curriculum.

Children on bikes.

Alongside the school activities, Wilder Ways to Wellbeing will also provide 22 free school holiday sessions to help connect families with their local green spaces and learn about nature and climate.

However, to make this all possible, the wildlife charity needs to raise funds via donations to its Wilder Ways to Wellbeing Appeal, which is match funded by The Big Give, the UK’s largest on-line giving platform.

For one week only, between noon on Thursday, April 20 until Thursday, April 27, any donations via The Green Match Fund appeal page will be doubled by the Reed Foundation, meaning they will have twice the impact.

Catherine Kirkham, Northumberland Wildlife Trust fundraising manager, says: “We could not do any of our work without the support of generous donors, and, I know people may be feeling the pinch with continual price hikes, but we really do need everybody’s help to make this project happen.”