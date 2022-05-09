Northumberland wildlife reserves to feature on BBC's Songs of Praise

The programme, to be aired at 1.15pm on Sunday, May 22, features Even Sparrows, a Christian organisation that runs bird watching retreats throughout Northumberland, and particularly on Lindisfarne.

The Even Sparrows retreats, run by Mark Winter, a former trustee of the wildlife charity, are best described as birdwatching at a slow pace with prayer and the opportunity for silent reflection whilst listening to birdsong.

As part of the programme, Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive was filmed speaking about how the wildlife charity works constantly to remind people about the way nature inspires and connect everybody to the bigger picture of all life.

Mike Pratt.

Throughout the course of the filming, both Mark and Mike rejoiced at how lucky we are, and life affirming it is, to live amongst such wonderful wildlife and how each and every person has a duty of care to all things great and small.

At the Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Pools reserve there was discussion about migrating swallows and wading and wildfowl birds which the reserve is noted for, whilst at its East Chevington reserve, the birdwatching group was filmed in front of the bird watching hide watching birds before a prayer and silent meditation with birds such as cetti and reed warblers singing loudly.

Mike said: “Saints Cuthbert and Aiden worshipped outdoor, so our reserves in Northumberland couldn’t be more appropriate places to connect people’s hearts and souls to the spirit of nature and all existence.”