3 . Northumberland baker to open first The Bakery Barn shop in Amble

Emily Fox is preparing for the opening of her first permanent shop in Amble following the success of local market stalls. Emily has been running The Bakery Barn for around a year, baking home-made breads, cakes and traybakes from her kitchen at Morwick Dairy Farm. The business has taken off over the past year and after trading regularly at Amble Market, Emily decided to take the leap to take on her own premises on Queen Street which is planned to open at the end of September. Photo: Emily Fox