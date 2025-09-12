Here are five key stories from this week (September 8 – September 14) to catch-up on.
1. Date announced for opening of Blyth's Bebside Station on the Northumberland Line
Bebside Station in Blyth will remove its barriers and welcome passengers from Sunday, October 19, allowing people to travel to Newcastle in 29 minutes. The final remaining two stations at Bedlington and Northumberland Park in North Tyneside are scheduled to open in early 2026. Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “It’s great to be able to confirm the opening of our next station. “We have purposely designed the station to be as easy as possible to get by foot or by bike, with a brand-new bridge opening and cycle parking at the station." Photo: Contributed
2. Holiday lets appeal refusal on the Northumberland coast hailed for its national importance
An appeal over the refusal of proposed holiday lets on the Northumberland coast has been dismissed by a Government inspector. Plans to build two holiday lets in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster, were unanimously rejected by Northumberland County Council in February. Dunstan House owner Janet Stansfield’s subsequent appeal to the Planning Inspectorate has now also been refused. Photo: supplied
3. Northumberland baker to open first The Bakery Barn shop in Amble
Emily Fox is preparing for the opening of her first permanent shop in Amble following the success of local market stalls. Emily has been running The Bakery Barn for around a year, baking home-made breads, cakes and traybakes from her kitchen at Morwick Dairy Farm. The business has taken off over the past year and after trading regularly at Amble Market, Emily decided to take the leap to take on her own premises on Queen Street which is planned to open at the end of September. Photo: Emily Fox
4. Plans submitted for new build at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington
The plans, which have been lodged with Northumberland County Council, seek permission for a two-storey building at the rear of the site as part of a project to carry out remedial works within the existing hospital. The first floor will contain a 30-bed ward which will mean the current wards in the hospital can be decanted in turn for work to take place. The ground floor will host a pathology laboratory for blood sciences and two cath labs, where diagnostic tests for heart conditions take place. Photo: NHS