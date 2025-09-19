2 . Warning that flying of flags is ‘causing divide’ among Bedlington residents

Cllr Christine Taylor, who is a veteran, said she was proud to fly the flag in the town centre, but felt almost every lamppost in the town being adorned with a flag was causing issues. At a meeting of Northumberland County Council on Wednesday, she said: “With numerous flags being raised in towns across Northumberland, what is Northumberland County Council’s stance on leaving or removing them? They are causing a divide among my residents. Towns up and down the country have seen flags flown from lampposts and signs in recent weeks, as well as graffiti on roundabouts and other signs. However, it is feared that the campaign behind them has been organised by figures within the far right, leading to concerns. Council leader Glen Sanderson replied: “This is an important question. Where it causes an issue, we will take them down because we can’t have them causing an obstruction." Photo: Stock image