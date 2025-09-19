Here is a round-up of key stories from across the county this week (September 15 – September 21).
1. The popular Pink Lane Bakery expands to Morpeth
The artisan bakery, which has sites in Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Gosforth, will open on 19 Newgate Street in Morpeth at the end of October. Specialising in home-made bread, laminated pastries, delicious cakes, pies and sausage rolls as well as takeaway barista-made coffees – the owners plan to bring their whole selection to the market town. The business will create local jobs and applications are currently open for a new team of staff in a variety of roles, taking what started off as a team of eight in 2012 to a team of 60. Co-owner, Martha Jackson said: “Everything is produced in Gosforth by a team of really amazing professional bakers. Everything we make is a really hands on process and our products have a lot of care, attention and detail to them." Photo: Ruth Gibson
2. Warning that flying of flags is ‘causing divide’ among Bedlington residents
Cllr Christine Taylor, who is a veteran, said she was proud to fly the flag in the town centre, but felt almost every lamppost in the town being adorned with a flag was causing issues. At a meeting of Northumberland County Council on Wednesday, she said: “With numerous flags being raised in towns across Northumberland, what is Northumberland County Council’s stance on leaving or removing them? They are causing a divide among my residents. Towns up and down the country have seen flags flown from lampposts and signs in recent weeks, as well as graffiti on roundabouts and other signs. However, it is feared that the campaign behind them has been organised by figures within the far right, leading to concerns. Council leader Glen Sanderson replied: “This is an important question. Where it causes an issue, we will take them down because we can’t have them causing an obstruction." Photo: Stock image
3. Amble Development Trust push to save school sports hall for new community ‘Sports Village'
The trust have submitted a request with Northumberland County Council to to retain the James Calvert Spence College sports hall, which will be otherwise demolished along with the college as part of the shift to a two-tier school system Matthew Connolly, Amble Development Trust strategic project manager said: “Amble Sport Village has a future vision of providing much needed enhanced opportunities for sport, leisure and entertainment. “We have a huge A to Z of possible things to do, which this building will allow." The trust have engaged with the community to seek their views through the Amble Neighbourhood Plan and at recent elections. An ongoing online survey has also given positive support. The new Amble mayor, Luke McTaggart also supports the proposed plan. Photo: Contributed
4. Famous faces spotted in Rothbury filming for a BBC show
The up-coming season of BBC’s Pilgrimage is revealed to follow celebrities as they trek through Northumberland and on September 16, the line-up stopped in Bewicks Restaurants in Rothbury for some lunch and filming. The cast included: American superman actor Tom Welling, soaps actress Patsy Kensit, actress Hermione Norris, Britain’s Got Talent’s Ashley Banjo, Love Island star Natasha Ghouri and American comedian Hasan Minhaj. The new series will air on BBC Two in April 2026. Photo: Kevin Mulraney