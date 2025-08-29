4 . Teenagers rescued after paddleboard gets stuck in rip current off Bamburgh beach

The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon when the struggling pair were spotted being pushed further out to see off Bamburgh beach. As Seahouses inshore lifeboat was about to launch, they were advised that a third person had entered the water to try and assist. When the lifeboat arrived the two teenagers were on the board with the third person in the water holding on to the back. Helm Tris Owen instructed the crew to rescue the two teenagers first as the adult appeared able to stay afloat holding the paddle board. They were taken back to the beach and handed into the care of waiting Coastguard Rescue Teams from Seahouses and Howick. The lifeboat crew then returned to rescue the last person. Photo: RNLI/Ollie Whelan