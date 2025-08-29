Here are five key stories from this week (August 25 – August 31) to catch-up on.
1. Further £37.9m wanted to complete Northumberland Line rail project
Nearly £300 million has already been spent on the reintroduction of passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle for the first time in nearly 60 years. However, extra funding is now being considered to ensure the rail project can be completed in full as originally intended over the coming months. Northumberland County Council cabinet members are being recommended to request that full council approves an overall increase to the value of the project by £37.9 million at their meeting on September 3. Photo: Northern
2. Topsey Turveys restaurant in Warkworth announced its closure after nearly 37 years
A restaurant which has been at the heart of village life for nearly four decades is closing. Owner, Margaret Turvey initially put the business on the market but received no interest. As a result, the business is closing completely and Margaret will try to sell the building. She explained: “It’s a bittersweet moment because I started it off from scratch but it’s also the right time. Bills are going up and the costs of staffing are rising so it’s become very difficult. I don’t think we would have survived another year.” Photo: Catherine Atkinson
3. Next set to open new store with Costa coffee shop at Alnwick retail park
The newly-built unit on the Willowburn Retail Park will open on Wednesday, September 3. Next’s impending arrival in the town was officially announced last December after months of speculation. A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to opening our brand new Costa Coffee store in NEXT at Willowburn Retail Park, Alnwick on the 3rd of September. Our talented team are excited to serve the local community their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee and tasty treats.” Photo: Google
4. Teenagers rescued after paddleboard gets stuck in rip current off Bamburgh beach
The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon when the struggling pair were spotted being pushed further out to see off Bamburgh beach. As Seahouses inshore lifeboat was about to launch, they were advised that a third person had entered the water to try and assist. When the lifeboat arrived the two teenagers were on the board with the third person in the water holding on to the back. Helm Tris Owen instructed the crew to rescue the two teenagers first as the adult appeared able to stay afloat holding the paddle board. They were taken back to the beach and handed into the care of waiting Coastguard Rescue Teams from Seahouses and Howick. The lifeboat crew then returned to rescue the last person. Photo: RNLI/Ollie Whelan