Northumberland war veteran, 102, helps out with military enthusiast’s rifle project

A military history enthusiast is on a mission to get surviving World War Two British veterans to sign a rifle in an effort to learn more about the men and their stories.

Lt Col Christopher Hutchinson, now 102, recently became the 130th veteran to help Jay Hawkins in his quest.

The North Sunderland man signed Jay’s deactivated 1939 Lee-Enfield No.1 mk3 SMLE weapon which will be presented to a London museum when he has collected as many signatures as possible.

As well as collecting signatures, Jay also compiles stories of their war experiences to upload on Instagram under the heading ‘Lee-Enfield Rifle Project’.

Jay Hawkins and Lt Col Christopher Hutchinson.

Lt Col Hutchinson was one of the first to join the Home Guard, overseeing Whittingham, Glanton and Alnham.

He served in the British Army for 38 years with active service in North Africa, and Italy, where he was taken prisoner of war and remained in Staleg V11A for seven months until his release.