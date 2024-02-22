Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Miles is the founder of Vocal Ovation, based in the Stocksfield area in Northumberland. With students from over 30 countries and more than 20 of her students having competed on the main UK and USA TV talent competitions, Julie faces her most triumphant period for vocal and performance training enquiries yet.

Among those students are last year’s winners of The Voice UK, North East duo Jen & Liv (officially renamed ‘Hunni’), Courtney Hadwin, who received the golden buzzer during her viral audition on America's Got Talent and Niamh Noade, known as The Girl with the Harp, who made it to the final on The Voice Kids.

Commenting on Vocal Ovation success, Julie said: "I take immense pride in the evolution of my business journey. Vocal Ovation's success is a testament to the young talent out there just waiting to be unleashed.

Julie Miles takes pride in nurturing her students to perform to the best of their ability.

“I have always had a steadfast commitment to bringing out the very best in every singer I work with and achieve this through world class teacher training, years of experience and ongoing education in the music industry, as well as the unwavering support of my dedicated students and fellow industry peers."