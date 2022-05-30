Northumberland village's beacon tribute to Queen

Cresswell Pele Tower.

For what is believed to be the first time in more than 500 years, a beacon will be lit on the roof of the newly-restored landmark which has stood guard over the village since the 14th Century.

The beacon at the Cresswell Pele Tower, built as a defence for local landowners and villagers against raids by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers, will be one of thousands being lit across the UK and the Commonwealth, as part of the official long-weekend celebrations of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee that begin on Thursday, June 2.

On this night, the beacon will be lit at 9.45pm and organisers are hoping locals turn out in their numbers to join in the unique event. That day, the Pele Tower will be open with free access to the public from 1pm until 9pm.

Pele Tower trustee and local resident Barry Mead said: “We will be so proud that night to be part of this momentous celebration marking a unique milestone in the history of our country.

“Our Pele Tower, which we have rescued from its near-ruinous state, played a major part in the history of our village at a time when the Reivers were roaming the Borderlands between England and Scotland.