Northumberland village invites well-known faces for tree planting

Berwick’s MP was among those providing a helping hand as a new addition to a village near the town was welcomed.

By Andrew Coulson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:22 pm

Carol Jones, chairman of Horncliffe Parish Council, purchased an oak tree to be planted on the Horncliffe Playing Field in her personal capacity.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was joined by Norham and Islandshires county councillor Colin Hardy and Stuart Birkett, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

The MP said: “It was wonderful to join Horncliffe residents, including parish councillors, for the planting of the Jubilee Oak alongside Coun Hardy and also Mr Birkett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Stuart Birkett at the tree planting in Horncliffe and Anne-Marie doing a bit of solo work.

“I was delighted to have been invited along.”

BerwickNorthumberlandAnne-Marie Trevelyan