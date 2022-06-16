Carol Jones, chairman of Horncliffe Parish Council, purchased an oak tree to be planted on the Horncliffe Playing Field in her personal capacity.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was joined by Norham and Islandshires county councillor Colin Hardy and Stuart Birkett, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

The MP said: “It was wonderful to join Horncliffe residents, including parish councillors, for the planting of the Jubilee Oak alongside Coun Hardy and also Mr Birkett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Stuart Birkett at the tree planting in Horncliffe and Anne-Marie doing a bit of solo work.