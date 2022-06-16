Carol Jones, chairman of Horncliffe Parish Council, purchased an oak tree to be planted on the Horncliffe Playing Field in her personal capacity.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan was joined by Norham and Islandshires county councillor Colin Hardy and Stuart Birkett, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.
The MP said: “It was wonderful to join Horncliffe residents, including parish councillors, for the planting of the Jubilee Oak alongside Coun Hardy and also Mr Birkett.
“I was delighted to have been invited along.”