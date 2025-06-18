Sharp-eyed fans of the zombie horror film 28 Years Later may spot a familiar local landmark.

Jubilee Hall in Newton on the Moor features prominently in the two-minute trailer and in the film, showcasing its distinctive interior with dark wooden beams and a striking white ceiling.

The hall was discovered through the Northumberland Village Halls portal, an online resource listing community halls available for hire.

The website has previously helped location scouts source venues for various film and TV productions, including the popular crime drama Vera.

Newton-on-the-Moor's hall in a scene from 28 Years Later.

Hall trustee Alison Cowen recalled: “Initially, we were contacted by a location scout who had found a picture of the exterior of our hall on the Northumberland Village Halls portal. The red tiles and yellow stone exterior matched the properties they had already identified for the film.

“We had several site visits, meetings with the art department, location coordinators, and the director. We also worked closely with the technical team to agree on temporary alterations to the property and liaised with the production team about other local amenities they could use.

"Although we handed over the hall for the entire month of June 2024, the actual filming only took one day! We then oversaw the reinstatement of the hall.

“It was very exciting to play a small part in a big-name production. It created quite a buzz in the village. To say thank you, we organised a special event at the hall. The money we received from the film company will go towards improving our facilities.”

Danny Boyle, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes at a 28 Years Later photocall in London. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

28 Years Later, starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is released on June 19.

It was filmed at various locations across Northumberland, with A-list celebrities spotted in the region throughout production. Scenes were shot in Holy Island, Rothbury and Kielder earlier this year, and acclaimed director Danny Boyle visited Rothbury in April.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire, praised the region as a “wonderful place to film,” adding in July: “It’s beautiful, absolutely gorgeous.”

Also featuring Ralph Fiennes, the post-apocalyptic thriller is the highly anticipated sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later.

Newton-on-the-Moor's hall.

The Northumberland Village Halls portal is run by charity Community Action Northumberland. The platform allows village halls to join for free, either hosting their own page or linking to an existing website.