Northumberland village going back to 1940s for big event

The village is being transformed into 1940s wartime for the Battle of Britain-themed event from 10am to 4pm, organised by dozens of people in the parish, that was postponed from 2020.
Those coming along can get up close to a Spitfire and a Hurricane and see the Vulcan exhibition from the Solway Aviation Museum.
Experience what life was like to be evacuated to Lough House Farm on board a 1940s-style bus called Rosie and there is a ‘village shop’ at the farm. There is also a renovated Anderson Shelter, a special Stannington Gin for sale, plus much more.
Stannington Parish Council chairman Karen Carins said: “Any money we make on the day will go towards our village shop back in Stannington campaign.”