Northumberland village going back to 1940s for big event

A ‘village shop’ has been set-up at Lough House Farm. For more details about the event, go to the Stannington Parish Battle of Britain 2022 Facebook page.

The village is being transformed into 1940s wartime for the Battle of Britain-themed event from 10am to 4pm, organised by dozens of people in the parish, that was postponed from 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those coming along can get up close to a Spitfire and a Hurricane and see the Vulcan exhibition from the Solway Aviation Museum.

Experience what life was like to be evacuated to Lough House Farm on board a 1940s-style bus called Rosie and there is a ‘village shop’ at the farm. There is also a renovated Anderson Shelter, a special Stannington Gin for sale, plus much more.