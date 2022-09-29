Paul Freeman, from Rothbury, was presented with the John Bleby Cup during a ceremony held at the University of Cambridge.

Paul, who graduated from Liverpool in 1978, worked in a large mixed practice for more than 30 years, including time spent as partner and director.

He built up the Simonside Veterinary Surgery which, following several mergers over the years, is now the Alnorthumbria Veterinary Group.

Now retired, Paul has represented the North East on BVA Council since 2018, is involved with the North of England Veterinary Association and is now a trustee of Vetlife, having started volunteering for the charity 13 years ago.

He said: “Being awarded the Bleby Cup in recognition of my contribution to Council is indeed an honour, but this contribution has been greatly facilitated by feedback and input I’ve received from members of my territorial division, the North of England Veterinary Association.

"Having retired from practice in Northumberland five years ago, I have enjoyed the opportunity that BVA Council membership gives me to maintain links with the veterinary profession, and hopefully play a small part in helping it meet the numerous challenges that it has faced in recent years.”

Paul was one of the winners of the BVA Council’s four prestigious veterinary achievement awards at its annual Members’ Day.

