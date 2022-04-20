Northumberland town welcomes its first refugees from Ukraine

The first two families, pictured with their sponsor families, had been held up at Krakow Airport in Poland for three days due to visa issues.

A welcome evening will be held in the town in the next few weeks after more families arrive.

Cllr Steven Bridgett, Rothbury ward member on Northumberland County Council, has thanked the council for its ‘excellent’ response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first two Ukrainian refugee families, pictured with their sponsor families, have arrived in Rothbury.

He said: “Phil Soderquest's team including Diane Munro in the Refugee Service, have excelled.

"Paul Hedley's team in the Fire Service have been carrying out home checks well in advance of when they should to ensure there is no hold up at the council's end and Audrey Kingham and her team have just been exceptional as always.

"And I am delighted that she has been able to offer one of the refugees (Natalia Nahirniak), who is a trained English teacher, a job with the council.

"Natalia's translation skills will prove invaluable to the authority in terms of helping the Ukrainian children coming to Northumberland that are in need of education and helping other families who speak limited English, access services and support.”