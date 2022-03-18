Northumberland town ranked among easiest places in UK to pass driving test

Nationwide Vehicle Contract analysed historical data to reveal the highest driving test pass rate in the UK in the last decade.

And the Alnwick driving test centre has the tenth highest pass rate over recent years, with 64 per cent of candidates coming through with flying colours.

In the nine years it has been registered with the DVLA, the Roxbro Place based centre has conducted an average 573 driving tests per year.

The test centres with the highest pass rates have been revealed.

It also has an average of 65 cancelled tests each year.

Ranking in first place is Ballater, in Aberdeenshire, with a whopping 72 per cent pass rate. Isle of Skye, Scotland, came in second with a 70 per cent pass rate and Llandrindod Wells, in Wales rounded off the top three with a 69% pass rate.

Lerwick, Orkney, Kendal, Whitby, Malton and Fort William also feature ahead of Alnwick.

Test centres in Birmingham and London have the lowest pass rates overall. Birmingham’s The Pavilion test centre has a pass rate of 29 per cent.

According to the DVSA, it takes the average learner 44 hours worth of driving lessons to pass. With the average cost of an hourly lesson in the UK being £31.50, that is a total of £1,386 spent on lessons alone. That is also assuming the driver passes first time which is only true for 47% of learners in the UK.