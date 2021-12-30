Northumberland town named among easiest places in UK to pass driving test

The study by A-Plan Insurance examined the pass rate percentage of major driving test centres in the UK – those that have conducted at least 1,000 tests since April 2020 - to determine the one with the highest pass rate.

Yeovil, Somerset came out on top with a 67% pass rate, followed by Dorchester in Dorset on 66% and Aberdeen South on 65.9%. Lee on the Solent is fourth easiest with a pass rate of 65.8%, followed by Blyth on 64.7%.

The hardest place to pass a driving test is Erith, in the London borough of Bexley, where the pass rate is 29.4%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth driving test centre.

A spokesperson for A-Plan Insurance said: “Taking a driving test is a landmark moment in anyone’s life, and can often feel very daunting. It’s fascinating to see the considerable difference in success rates between major test centres."

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.