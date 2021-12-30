Northumberland town named among easiest places in UK to pass driving test
New analysis has found that Blyth is one of the easiest places to pass your driving test in the UK.
The study by A-Plan Insurance examined the pass rate percentage of major driving test centres in the UK – those that have conducted at least 1,000 tests since April 2020 - to determine the one with the highest pass rate.
Yeovil, Somerset came out on top with a 67% pass rate, followed by Dorchester in Dorset on 66% and Aberdeen South on 65.9%. Lee on the Solent is fourth easiest with a pass rate of 65.8%, followed by Blyth on 64.7%.
The hardest place to pass a driving test is Erith, in the London borough of Bexley, where the pass rate is 29.4%.
A spokesperson for A-Plan Insurance said: “Taking a driving test is a landmark moment in anyone’s life, and can often feel very daunting. It’s fascinating to see the considerable difference in success rates between major test centres."