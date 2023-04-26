The event, which is taking place at Willowburn Leisure Centre on Thursday, May 18, was organised by an Alnwick based marketing agency which is hoping to get businesses geared up for a busy tourist season.

Exhibitors from across the county have already signed up, including large visitor attractions such as Lilidorei and Bamburgh Castle, local producers like Mocha Mondo Coffee and regional publishers including Northern Heritage.

Accommodation providers and local businesses with an interest in tourism are invited to attend the event, including B&B, holiday collages and restaurant owners. Doors open from 10am until 3pm for visitors.

Northumberland Tourism Fair is taking place in Willowburn Leisure Centre.

Tracey Sprigg, who has organised the event, said: “We had so many people asking about the Tourism Fair, so we decided to launch it.

"It’s a great way to network, gain information and meet people behind the scenes. Business owners leave the fair with a range of leaflets and up to date information about Northumberland, which helps keep them and their guests informed about what’s going on in the area.”

Spaces to exhibit at the fair are limited, and the team have already received many bookings from businesses across the county eager to exhibit.

Jakob Cross, creative director, said: “We have been delighted with the positive response from businesses eager to exhibit.

"Tourism is a vast sector across the county, and this event adds tremendous value to businesses involved.”

The event is free entry, but if you would like to attend you must register online at: https://www.universe.com/events/northumberland-tourism-fair-2023-tickets-M7CZ9X.

