Northumberland Tourism Fair returning to Alnwick to herald the start of a new visitor season
Around 100 exhibitors are expected to attend the event at the Willowburn Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 20.
The trade event, which brings together businesses from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, is an opportunity for business owners to come together to share news, ideas and products ahead of the new tourism season.
It is also an opportunity to discuss some of the challenges facing the tourism industry with like-minded people.
Northumberland continues to welcome an increasing number of tourists each year, and supporting this growth sustainably is a topic on everyone’s agenda; working together to helps develop solutions unique to the industry and area.
Among the exhibitors lined up to attend are: Shortridge, Pumphreys, Lilidorei, Northumberland National Park, Coquet Cottages, Alnwick Garden, Bari Tea, Bamburgh Castle, Mocha Mondo, Northumbrian Bakehouse, Eb Group and Northumberland Zoo.
The free event takes place from 10am to 2pm.
To book tickets visit: https://www.universe.com/events/northumberland-tourism-fair-2024-tickets-GBMJ65