Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 100 exhibitors are expected to attend the event at the Willowburn Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 20.

The trade event, which brings together businesses from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, is an opportunity for business owners to come together to share news, ideas and products ahead of the new tourism season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also an opportunity to discuss some of the challenges facing the tourism industry with like-minded people.

Businesses at the 2023 fair.

Northumberland continues to welcome an increasing number of tourists each year, and supporting this growth sustainably is a topic on everyone’s agenda; working together to helps develop solutions unique to the industry and area.

Among the exhibitors lined up to attend are: Shortridge, Pumphreys, Lilidorei, Northumberland National Park, Coquet Cottages, Alnwick Garden, Bari Tea, Bamburgh Castle, Mocha Mondo, Northumbrian Bakehouse, Eb Group and Northumberland Zoo.

The free event takes place from 10am to 2pm.