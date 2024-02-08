News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Northumberland Tourism Fair returning to Alnwick to herald the start of a new visitor season

The popular Northumberland Tourism Fair is returning to Alnwick next month.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Around 100 exhibitors are expected to attend the event at the Willowburn Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 20.

The trade event, which brings together businesses from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, is an opportunity for business owners to come together to share news, ideas and products ahead of the new tourism season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is also an opportunity to discuss some of the challenges facing the tourism industry with like-minded people.

Businesses at the 2023 fair.Businesses at the 2023 fair.
Businesses at the 2023 fair.

Northumberland continues to welcome an increasing number of tourists each year, and supporting this growth sustainably is a topic on everyone’s agenda; working together to helps develop solutions unique to the industry and area.

Among the exhibitors lined up to attend are: Shortridge, Pumphreys, Lilidorei, Northumberland National Park, Coquet Cottages, Alnwick Garden, Bari Tea, Bamburgh Castle, Mocha Mondo, Northumbrian Bakehouse, Eb Group and Northumberland Zoo.

The free event takes place from 10am to 2pm.

To book tickets visit: https://www.universe.com/events/northumberland-tourism-fair-2024-tickets-GBMJ65

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberlandScottish Borders