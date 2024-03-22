Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trade event, which took place at Willowburn Leisure Centre on March 20, saw business owners in the tourism industry networking, sharing tips with others, discovering new suppliers, collecting information for visitors and learning about local developments.

The event had over 100 exhibitors take part from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, to showcase their products and services, including tourist attractions, food and drink suppliers, professional services and local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakob Cross, organiser, said: “It’s been great feedback so far and it’s great to see the local business community thriving.

Karen Larkin from the Bamburgh Castle team.

"This is the second year back since Covid and we’ve had a really good turn out this year.

"The attendees have been making good connections, speaking to people, doing business and this is what we want for the local community.”

Guests also had the opportunity to chat with with like-minded people about the challenges facing the tourism industry in Northumberland, which continues to welcome an increasing number of tourists each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many exhibitors used the event to show their vast range of services or products to both returning and first time visitors who were there to make valuable connections.

Pippa Willitts, of Friendly Hound Studio and Accommodation and Jacqueline Kurio, who provides beach labyrinth experiences, shared a stand for their natural and well-being focussed services.

Lucy Edwards, curator at Northumberland Zoo, said: “We’ve had a really good day today, it’s been really positive. There’s been so many people visiting our stall that have maybe never been to the zoo before or they haven’t been in quite a long time. We’ve expanded and developed so much over the last couple of years that it’s really exciting that so many people have seen us today and want to come and visit.”

The hall was filled with happy chatter, with the overall feedback being a gratefulness for having a such an event that allows business owners to get their name out, meet friendly faces and look forward to each year.

Jannick Genouw, of Taste of Northumbria, said: “It’s amazing having this in March just before the start of the season for everybody that owns cottages and B&Bs around to come and visit all these local producers. It does the world of good to support local and I’m looking forward to the next few weeks with the start of the summer season.”