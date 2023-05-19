The fair, which returned on Thursday after being put on hold for four years due to Covid, saw hundreds of business owners in the tourism industry network and share tips in Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

More than 80 businesses exhibited at the fair, including Bamburgh Castle, Alnwick Castle, Lilideori and Ad Gefrin. Alongside this, there were more than 300 attendees including caravan park owners and holiday cottage providers.

Jakob Cross, co-organiser and creative director, said: “We had such a great turn out, I really couldn’t be happier to be honest.

Some of the exhibitors at the fair.

"So many of the exhibitors were so supportive and we had so many other business owners attend. It was fantastic.

"We organised the event this year due to it being in such high demand, so many people were asking when it would be returning so we made the decision to do that.”

Also thrilled by the turnout was Tracey Sprigg, Jakob’s team member in event organising. She said: “Over the years I have attended the Northumberland Tourism Fair as a visitor and an exhibitor so always knew how popular it was.

“I'm so glad that Jakob and I took on the challenge of bringing it back after a four year gap. The feedback we received yesterday was testament to this.”

Tracey Sprigg and Jakob Cross, organisers of the event.

Several businesses used the day as a way of exhibiting a new service or product, including The Doxford Group advertising their new restaurant The Tempus and Bari Tea showcasing a new breakfast drink.

Caroline Stewart, owner of Bari Tea, said: “It was a really, really good day. It was much busier than I thought it was going to be and I sold out of pretty much everything, I wish I’d brought twice as much now.

"The timing’s been perfect to showcase our new afternoon breakfast tea which was produced in Northumberland and designed and blended by us.

"Having the event has been really helpful for us to get it out there and we’e had really positive feedback which is great.”

