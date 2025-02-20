Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group who help save toads from being killed on roads is urging more people to hop forward to help join their rescue mission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seahouses Toads on Roads Group, dubbed the ‘Toad Angels’, are preparing to begin nightly patrols of the B1340 road.

Milder spring temperatures signal the start of toads across the UK starting to migrate to their breeding grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Watson-Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle founded the group last year as part of a national campaign by charity Froglife to help halt the decline of the common toad.

The Seahouses 'Toad Angels'. Picture: Froglife

Claire said: “Following the incredible success of the group last year, we’re hoping people will once again help us to prevent the carnage of hundreds of toads being killed on the stretch of road around Monks House between Seahouses and Bamburgh.

“The plight of the toads touched a chord with the community last year - we’re hoping to rekindle that enthusiasm again this year.

"It was amazing to see how many people embraced ‘toad mania’ and stepped in to help – whether by patrolling to lift toads, newts and frogs, alerting our group when toads were spotted in the road – or by driving carefully along the stretch where the toads cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re urging more people to join us on patrols so we can save even more toads and other amphibious creatures – and for people to be mindful of their existence. A lot of people had no idea toads were here.

“They thought it was rock or mud debris on the road, when it is the toads trying to make their way back to ponds where they breed – a journey they’ve done for centuries, long before roads and traffic existed.”

Last year the group moved over 800 toads, but estimate many more were saved due to drivers increased awareness of the toads.

Northumberland County Council’s highways department, with support from ward councillor Guy Renner Thompson, have arranged for temporary toad crossing signs to be put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seahouses patrol volunteer Philippa Gill, said: “Not only is the group excellent news for the toads I personally have got so much from it – the elation from picking up and saving toads, fresh air, exercise, fantastic night skies and meeting wonderful people.”

Volunteers can register their interest via the Facebook page or through Froglife.