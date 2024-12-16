November Club has moved next door to The Alnwick Playhouse after 20 years in Morpeth.

The independent theatre company and registered charity has been serving the North East for 30 years, telling stories through their performances and developing skills of volunteers and professionals working for them.

Joe Hufton, artistic director and CEO of November Club, said: “We were looking to firm up our commitment to Northumberland and it felt like there was something exciting happening in Alnwick.

"We wanted to be part of some sort of creative hub because when you're an independent theatre company working on your own can sometimes feel a bit isolating. It just felt like it was a good move for our creative work and relationship with the county.”

From left to right, Louise Taylor-Asheg, Andrea Perrett, Kathryn Row and Joe Hufton make up the November Club team.

After years of searching for a new premises, the building felt like a natural fit and, although it comes with exciting opportunities, the company aren’t forgetting their roots.

"There is always new opportunities in new growth, but business is still continuing as usual; we're not forgetting our commitment to the whole of the county,” Joe added.

"Being part of the playhouse, we've got a very exciting and innovative development scheme for talent in the broadest sense. There's some really exciting opportunities to work in a town with education providers and the Playhouse around things like work experience and looking at young people's talent.

"The Playhouse, creatively, feels like it's really thriving at the moment, and being part of that hub is a big opportunity for us to also widen the pool of people who we work with and give opportunities to.”