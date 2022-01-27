Sue Wilson, chair of Northumberland Theatre Company.

Sue Wilson is no stranger to the Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) as she held the same position more than 25 years ago.

Now, she is using her wealth of experience in business and the arts to bring the good times back to the Dovecote Centre.

“This is a great theatre company and I’m delighted to be able to get involved once again despite the effects of Covid and a terrible storm which has caused devastation to the building,” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Alice in Wonderland with new chairman Sue Wilson.

"We have a lot to do in very trying circumstances, but we have a great team, wonderful community support and a willingness to make things happen.”

"I particularly love what NTC does because it takes high quality theatre to local venues in rural communities engaging people who perhaps wouldn’t normally travel many miles to get to a big city or town to watch a performance.”

Renovations and repairs are underway at the Dovecote Centre which means the facilities are inaccessible due to health and safety regulations.

“We’d love to hear from any organisation in or around Amble who could perhaps offer us a meeting room for up to 10 people every couple of weeks so that we can hold staff meetings, script read throughs and planning sessions,” said Sue.

“We would also love to hear from potential new trustees.

"It’s a very challenging time for us but we know there are good people out there who can help to bring back quality theatre to the town and beyond.”