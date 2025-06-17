Northumberland teenager 'on cloud nine' after playing guitar on stage with Sam Fender at St James Park gig
And wearing his ‘lucky’ Newcastle United shirt, he managed to do just that in the final one of Fender’s three shows on Sunday.
Alfie is self taught on the guitar for more than 10 years and he got to play along to one of the songs with a guitar given to him by Fender’s team after they picked him out from the front.
His mother, Marianne Rickard, said: “Alfie was determined to get on stage from when we got the tickets and he had his lucky Newcastle shirt signed by Alan Shearer on.
“He had a home-made sign and girlfriend Hannah shouting to get their attention, but we still never expected them to choose Alfie.
“He has been on cloud nine ever since. We are so proud of him.”