Northumberland students shine with top GCSE results at Dame Allan’s Schools

Dame Allan’s Schools is celebrating another excellent year of GCSE results across its Boys’ and Girls’ Schools, showcasing exceptional achievements from students across Northumberland.

Imogen Jones, 16, from Stocksfield, celebrated a fantastic set of grades, with two 9s, five 8s and two 7s. Imogen - who also has a black belt in taekwondo - is hoping to pursue a career in corporate law, inspired by work experience at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

"I'm pretty happy with my results!" she said. "I'm really interested a law career, and I'm looking forward to starting my A Levels in a few weeks." Imogen will be studying A Levels in history, economics, and politics at Dame Allan's co-education Sixth Form.

Aspiring engineer Ethan Pattinson, from Morpeth, collected an impressive set of seven grade 9s, together with an 8 and a 7. He said: "I'm really pleased! I'm interested in studying aeronautical engineering in the future, so this is a great first step."

Ethan Pattinson from Morpeth.

The multi-talented teen, who plays in the school orchestra and is a keen badminton player, intends to study A Level maths, further maths, physics and potentially chemistry at Dame Allan's Sixth Form.

Ella Walker, from Beadnell, achieved three grade 9s and six grade 8s and will pursue A Levels in physics, maths and economics, while Rachel Batey, from Hexham, achieved an impressive eight grade 9s and one grade 8, and will study A Level chemistry, history, and maths.

Rachel, a talented musician who plays clarinet in Dame Allan's Jazz Band and Orchestra, said: "I'm very pleased and relieved to have received my results! Dame Allan's has been so supportive all the way through my studies.”

Will Scott, principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “The outstanding GCSE results from our Northumberland students highlight their hard work and dedication.

"Each of these students has shown exceptional commitment, and their diverse choices for A Level studies reflect the broad education we offer. We are proud of their achievements and look forward to supporting them as they continue their academic journeys at our Sixth Form.”

Dame Allan’s Schools reported that nearly 60 per cent of all exams taken achieved top 9–7 grades, equivalent to A* - A. One in five grades were a 9, which is the highest possible score at GCSE.