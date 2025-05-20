Haltwhistle Station has hosted a national launch event to kick-start Community Rail Week, which marks 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From May 19 to 25, more than 130 activities are taking place at stations and venues across the UK to celebrate two centuries of bringing people together through rail.

The community-led events highlight the crucial role the railways play in beating isolation, supporting local economic wellbeing and promoting sustainable travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The activities, under the theme Railway 200, also shine a spotlight on the organisations and volunteers working together to ensure railways remain accessible and integral to everyday life.

Haltwhistle Station has hosted a national launch event to kick-start Community Rail Week. Photo: North News/NNP.

Yesterday (Monday), Haltwhistle Station launched Community Rail Week with a series of talks and activities in collaboration with Tyne Valley Community Rail Partnership, Bishop Line Community Rail Partnership and Community Rail Cumbria.

Attendees have learned more about how local rail initiatives support young people, collaborate with tourism and strengthen final mile connections to destinations such as Hadrian's Wall.

This year marks 200 years since the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened on September 27, 1825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this milestone anniversary, community-led events are being held nationwide to reflect the strong bond between Britain’s railways and the people they serve.

Haltwhistle Station has hosted a national launch event to kick-start Community Rail Week. Photo: North News/NNP.

Among the planned activities are ‘try the train’ trips for young people and groups who experience barriers to accessing the railway.

There are also cultural and arts projects at stations and community venues, outdoor education trips with schools and events showcasing walking and cycling routes from train stations.

Fiona Forsythe, community rail partnership officer for Tyne Valley Community Rail Partnership, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with our community rail partners in the North and host the national launch of Community Rail Week here at Haltwhistle Station, right in the heart of the Tyne Valley Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The national launch is a great opportunity to showcase community rail work from across the North – from education projects and creative station artwork, to volunteering and events that bring people together and promote greener travel.”

Bill Freeman, interim chief executive for Community Rail Network, added: “Community Rail Week is all about connecting communities and bringing people together.

“We’re proud to see so many community-led activities taking place this week, showcasing the impressive breadth and diversity of community rail across Britain.”